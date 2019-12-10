Bring on the burgers: In-N-Out’s Keizer location to open Thursday

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – Oregon’s third In-N-Out Burger will open this week less than an hour south of the Portland metro area.
The opening Thursday at the new location at Keizer Station is expected to bring lots of traffic to the area, with Keizer City Manager Chris Eppley earlier this year warning against a possible ‘hamburgerpocalypse’.
“Sort of like 'hamburgerpocalypse' for miles in every direction,” Eppley said. “We don’t want that to happen here.”
Eppley earlier this month said the city is planning for a constant line of 160 to 180 cars, which is about a two hour wait, for the first few weeks after the restaurant opens.
He said In-N-Out is working with the Oregon Department of Transportation to erect possible reader boards on I-5.
Oregon also has In-N-Out restaurants in Grants Pass and Medford. The Grants Pass restaurant was the first location in the state in 2015. The Medford restaurant opened in 2017.
The Keizer location will employ 80 people. All In-N-Out locations are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., and until 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
