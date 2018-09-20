PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It's heartbreaking to see kids battling serious illnesses, but a local organization is making a difference by giving kids their very own costume to keep.
What Chelsea’s Closet does goes far beyond playing dress-up – it actually changes the way kids think about their treatments and therapies.
For children who are battling cancer or spending weeks in the hospital for in-patient rehab, a costume may seem like a simple thing.
But Alison Hicks knows firsthand how powerful a simple outfit can be.
Her own daughter, Chelsea, was just three years old when she was diagnosed with cancer.
"We did dress up and therapy all the time. It's what we used to get her out of the bed, it was what we used to reward her for walking down the hall, taking steps after surgery, just those basic things," Hicks told FOX 12.
In the midst of difficult and painful treatments, little Chelsea found a smile in these costumes.
Being a monkey or a princess gave her an incentive she hadn't had before.
“It made her happy. She was able to put on wings and fly down the hall. It really transformed how she thought about what we were doing and she didn't realize we were doing therapy,” Hicks said.
She fought for a long time, but ultimately it was a battle Chelsea didn't survive – she passed away shortly after her fifth birthday.
“She battled courageously for 22 months, and we were lucky to get those. She was stage 4 when she was diagnosed, and we really shouldn't have had that much time with her, and we feel blessed that we got to do all that dress up with her and that play."
Now focus of Chelsea’s Closet is to give other critically ill children the same chance at transformation.
Hundreds of kids have been helped, and their families say it makes an incredible difference.
Up until now, the closet has been on wheels and was only brought to the hospital on certain days and times, making it hard for everyone to have access.
But thanks to a new permanent installation at Randall Children's Hospital, every child who wants a costume can have one.
They get accessories too: from silly hats and light sabers to butterfly wings and monster feet.
Rehab manager Tonya Rogers says it's also making a big difference for kids who spend hours every day doing intensive in-patient rehab.
Many of them are recovering from spinal cord and brain injuries, and have to relearn everything like how to eat and dress.
Rogers said the first child they brought to the permanent closet changed immediately and was able to participate in therapy in a way she hadn't before.
“It was such an impactful moment for the child, but also our therapist went home that evening and shared with me that she actually cried when she got home because what we said we were hoping the closet could do for our kids was exactly what she saw that day, and it was two lives that were changed."
For its work helping brighten the lives of ill children, Chelsea's Closet is the latest recipient of the FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Be the Change award.
Last year alone, Chelsea's Closet gave out 2,300 costumes to kids at Randall and Doernbecher.
The organization biggest fundraiser of the year, a costume ball and auction, is coming up Oct. 13.
Learn more about Chelsea’s Closet on its website.
To nominate a person or group deserving of the Be the Change award, please go to KPTV.com/BeTheChange.
