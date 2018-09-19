PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Broadway Bridge will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday Sept. 22 and Sunday Sept 23. for maintenance repairs.
Multnomah County said work will be rescheduled in the event of wet weather.
The closure will allow crews to inspect and repair portions of the bridge deck and sidewalk panels.
The bridge will be closed to all traffic, except for the Portland Streetcar and traffic requiring a drawbridge.
Commuters are asked to use the Steel Bridge or the Fremont Bridge instead.
TriMet's 17-Broadway/Holgate bus route will detour to the Steel Bridge.
For more information, visit www.multco.us/bridge.
