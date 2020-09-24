Broadway Corridor Redevelopment Project in Portland moves forward, will house 3,100 residents

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Broadway Corridor Redevelopment Project continues to move forward.
On Sept. 23, the Portland City Council unanimously approved an agreement with the project developer, Coninuum Partners, based out of Denver, Colorado.
The Broadway Corridor is one of the largest redevelopment project in the City of Portland’s history. It will become a new neighborhood situated between the Chinatown-Japantown Historic District and the Pearl District.
The project plan states that it will house about 3,100 residents and about 25 percent of that would be set aside for affordable housing. The plan also estimates the project would create about 4,000 jobs.
Mayor Ted Wheeler has been leading the charge on this for the past four years. He called it one of the most complex projects in city history.
“And while there’s still a lot of work that remains in the years ahead, I am so proud of our accomplishments today with persistence, collaboration, leadership, clear communication and an insistence on putting community priorities front and center,” Wheeler said.
The city also approved the benefits agreement for the project with the healthy communities coalition. The majority of the project land is owned by Prosper Portland and the Portland Housing Bureau.
The Broadway Corridor is also part of the city of Portland’s Central City 2035 Plan.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
is tis what is called "gentrification"?
The 4,000 jobs it will supposedly create are mostly temporary one in the construction trade. It's going to cost the taxpayer a bundle, as if the taxes in Portland are not already too high. More and more businesses are leaving the cesspool along with many people. Why live in a city where you fear for your life and the city leaders don't care? They are in bed with antifa and blm.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.