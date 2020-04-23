PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Book of Mormon, a popular musical comedy, has canceled its performance in Oregon at Broadway in Portland.
Broadway in Portland announced the cancellation on Thursday.
The theater said it cancelled the performance “despite best efforts to reschedule”.
The theater said refunds for the May 12 through 17 engagement will be processed automatically.
“To request a refund for tickets paid for with cash or check, please contact your original place of purchase,” according to Broadway in Portland.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
