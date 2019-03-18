PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crews are making quick progress on repairs following a massive water main break in a northeast Portland neighborhood over the weekend.
Portland Water Bureau crews told FOX 12 Monday morning that the water main was repaired and a replacement pipe had been installed.
Now, crews are working on repairing and reopened the roadway. There is no official timeline yet as to when the road will reopen.
Crews with @portlandwater tell me the water main that broke over the weekend at NE 23rd & Skidmore has officially been repaired. Now, work to fix the road begins. pic.twitter.com/kUUsZJ41st— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) March 18, 2019
The 30-inch cast iron pipe broke Saturday morning, flooding neighborhood streets around Northeast 23rd Avenue and Skidmore Street. Officials say it may have been age or a number of other factors that caused the break.
The pipe is one of the larger mains in the water bureau's system, resulting in more water and more pressure.
At the time of the break, fire crews believed water was gushing out at one million gallons per minute.
People who live in the area have been dealing with the mess.
"The streets are completely destroyed. There was even some shards of concrete washed up in front of our neighbor's house, so it's crazy," said Susan Wladaver-Morgan.
Crews have said they were going to install a new valve to help offer more future shutdown options and dependability.
The water bureau says there has been no health risks from drinking or using tap water in the area. They say if you have any odor or discoloration - flush the tap for two minutes until the water clears.
