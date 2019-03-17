Broken water main in NE Portland could take several days to repair

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Work to repair a broken water main in northeast Portland is expected to continue into early next week, according to the Portland Water Bureau.
The 30-inch cast iron pipe broke Saturday morning, flooding neighborhood streets around Northeast 23rd Avenue and Skidmore Street. Officials say it may have been age or a number of other factors that caused it.
This is the break! City crews hard at work and getting lots of praise from neighbors. @PBOTinfo @portlandwater #fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/gYt10UhTXx— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) March 17, 2019
Crews turned off power for thousands of people as a safety precaution. By Saturday night, power to nearly all customers had been restored.
Portland Water Bureau crews worked through the night Saturday to reduce the water flow caused by the main break to a level where they could begin excavating the main.
On Sunday and Monday, crews will work to reduce flows while continuing to excavate. They will also install shoring so they can safely enter the excavation site to repair the pipe.
Crews worked through the night to reduce water flow caused by the main break at NE 23rd & Skidmore. The pipe, one of the larger mains in our system, is badly damaged and could take several days to repair. Tap water poses no health risks. Learn more here: https://t.co/2OMJMGDJre pic.twitter.com/NsMbNUkfUS— Portland Water Bureau (@portlandwater) March 17, 2019
The pipe is badly damaged and could take several days to repair, according to the bureau. The pipe is one of the larger mains in their system, resulting in more water and more pressure.
During the repairs, crews also plan to install a new valve, which the bureau says will help ensure more shutdown options and dependability.
Officials say homes and businesses continue to have water service because the affected main was a transmission main, not a service main.
Sediment in the water has settled overnight. There are no health risks from drinking or using your tap water, but sediment may cause taste, odor and discoloration. People experiencing that can drink bottled water until it clears.
The bureau recommends flushing taps for two minutes until the water clears and repeating as necessary.
One day after water main break water still flowing at NE 24th and Prescott. @pbot @portlandwater #watermainbreak #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/ne8v27p6wS— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) March 17, 2019
Officials say water is still flowing at a lower rate down the street and into catch basins. People are advised to not touch the water in the street because of various safety hazards.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation says Northeast Skidmore Street will be closed between Northeast 22nd and 25th avenues for one to two weeks as crews rebuild the road after the water main replacement.
