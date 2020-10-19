BROOKINGS, OR (KPTV) -As schools continue with plans to gradually open back up to in-person learning, the state has already seen several cases of COVID-19 tied to schools that did open.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, 14 different schools reported cases of COVID-19 between September 30th and October 7th.
Nine students and 23 staff members tested positive for the virus.
The Brookings-Harbor School District on the southern Oregon coast, which was able to bring Kindergarten through third grade back to classrooms to start the school year, found out on September 18th that a student at Kalmiopsis Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent David Marshall said the district worked quickly and closely with the Curry County Health Department to narrow down who was impacted and who needed to quarantine.
The whole process took less than two hours.
"Technically, we were only required to have the impacted classroom go into distance learning," said Marshall. "But we had a little bit of a perfect storm in this case because of like the student testing that was going on and all of the other services. We had quite a few staff who needed to quarantine."
For the next two weeks, all schools in the district switched to comprehensive distance learning as a precaution,
Students in several classrooms and about 18 staff members had to quarantine at home.
"As of now, there's no indication that there was any spread within the school. So to me, that's a huge win in terms of we know we had an active case walking the halls for at least a day or two, and no one caught the virus within the system," said Marshall.
The district's K-3 students went back to in-person classes after the two-week quarantine.
The district hopes to eventually bring more students back to classrooms when the county's metrics allow it.
