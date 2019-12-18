MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County Wednesday evening.
At around 6 p.m., emergency personnel responded to the report of a crash with entrapment at the intersection of Portland Road Northeast (Highway 99E) and Topaz Street Northeast.
At the scene, emergency personnel found two vehicles involved with heavy impact and significant damage.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed that a Ford F350, operated by Alex Kalugin, 52, of Salem, was stopped on the highway, waiting for northbound traffic to clear to turn left onto Topaz Street, when it was struck from behind by a Dodge Van.
The driver of the Dodge, identified as Delores Sams, 81, of Brooks, was trapped inside her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP said Kalugin sustained minor injuries.
Highway 99E was closed for about two and a half hours. Traffic was diverted onto the highway at Waconda Road Northeast and Brooklake Road Northeast.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office, Marion County Fire District #1 and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP at the crash scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.