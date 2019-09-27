PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The brother of a Portland State University athlete shot and killed earlier this year is honoring his memory through sports.
Deante Strickland was shot and killed by his sister in northeast Portland Aug. 2, according to police.
Deante, 22, had just graduated with his bachelor’s degree from Portland State University, where he played on the men’s basketball and football teams and had hopes of playing professionally, his family says.
Deante’s brother, Elijah Elliott, 17, honors his older brother’s memory every Friday night as he plays for the Central Catholic Rams. He says Deante, who also attended Central Catholic, inspired him to play sports.
“He is the reason why I started playing sports, honestly,” Elliott, a senior, said. “He taught me how to work hard and just handle your responsibility and just be a fighter and never quit.”
Elliott says he has always looked up to his half-brother, whom he calls Tay.
“Just watching him being the person he was,” Elliott said. “I really wanted to be like him.”
Elliott and Deante grew up in the same home together with the same mother. Elliott says his entire family remains stunned in disbelief that Deante could be lost so young.
“The way I deal with it is on the field and try my hardest in the classroom,” Elliott said. “I know that he would just continue for me to do great things for him and the family, so I just always put him in mind and just think about the things he would want me to do, and he would want me to push through, keep fighting.”
Elliott this season is wearing Deante’s number 11. He says he was gifted the number from his teammate and dear friend, Silas Starr.
“It’s hard but we cry together, we laugh together,” Elliott said. “We are down together, we are up together.”
Elliott says he was hanging out with Starr and fellow Central Catholic Ram Miles Jackson when he heard about his brother’s death.
“Miles looked up on the news and it said somebody on 42nd, three people got shot, two girls and a boy, and I was kind of thinking, my brother lives on 42nd, and then I called my little sister, she answered and I called Deante,” Elliott said. “I called him twice, he didn’t answer. I text him five times then my cousin told me that he got shot and I instantly started crying, then my cousin told me he passed away.”
Tamena Strickland, 30, is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting. Police say she shot Deante before turning the gun on two other family members.
Elliott and the Central Catholic Rams will play in Sherwood Friday night for week four of Friday Night Lights. FOX 12 coverage kicks off at 10:30 p.m.
