PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers have hired the brother of head coach Chauncey Billups to be an assistant coach.
The Trail Blazers announced on Friday that Rodney Billups has been named an assistant coach. He is the younger brother of head coach Chauncey Billups.
Rodney Billups worked as a scout for the Milwaukee Bucks this season. Before that, he was the head coach at the University of Denver from 2016 to 2021.
Rodney Billups played college basketball at the University of Denver and professionally in Latvia and Finland.