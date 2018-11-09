Brothers arrested for distributing meth, fake Oxycodone pills in Polk Co.

DALLAS, OR (KPTV) - Two brothers accused of distributing methamphetamine and fake Oxycodone pills were arrested in Polk County Friday morning.
Mylo Lupoli and Marty Lupoli were arrested at a home in the 1400 block of Southeast Brookside Avenue around 4:30 a.m., according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Four other people were also located at the home. One was arrested on an unrelated charge and two others were cited and released for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Deputies were investigating the brothers and said they were distributing counterfeit Oxycodone pills that were actually Fentanyl pressed into pill form.
Deputies served a warrant, searched the home and seized the counterfeit pills. The pills contained Fentanyl, methamphetamine, Hydrocodone and Oxycodone, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies also seized seven rifles, a handgun, more than $2,200 in cash, scales and packaging materials, digital devices and a surveillance system.
The sheriff’s office says a SWAT team was also on scene due to the brothers’ criminal history and their proximity to a local public school.
Mylo Lupoli is facing charges of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of Oxycodone, unlawful delivery of Oxycodone and unlawful delivery of schedule II controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
Marty Lupoli is facing charges of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of schedule II controlled substance and unlawful delivery of schedule II controlled substance.
Mylo’s bail has been set at $755,000. Marty’s bail has been set at $1.8 million.
