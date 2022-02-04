TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) – A pair of starting guards are twice as nice for the Tigard boys basketball team.

“We have a connection on the team that others don’t and when we have that connection going, we are unstoppable, I feel like,” Malik Brown said.

Juniors Malik and Kalim Brown proudly rep the Double T just like their big sisters used to do. Kalim was born a minute before Malik 17 years ago and the sibling smack talk has never stopped.

The Brown brothers’ dad, Markee Brown, was likely playing Super Nintendo in his Corvallis dorm when he gamed for the orange and black of the Oregon State Beavers in the mid-90s.

“When we were young and we would be like, ‘Why is he going so hard on us?’ But now seeing the outcome that it has had on us, for him pushing us so hard, we understand, and we are appreciative and thank him for that,” Malik said.

Malik and Kalim are appreciative of modern medicine too as both of the boys battle Graves’ disease, an immune system disorder that leads to overproductive thyroid hormones.

While Malik was diagnosed with Graves’ disease at 10, Kalim has lived with it since he was four.

“I like don’t have a thyroid so I take medicine every day and I will be taking it for the rest of my life, but I don’t really think of it too much. I just wake up, take my medicine and go on with my day, I don’t feel different than anybody else,” Kalim said.