PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It was a second day of triple digit temperatures in Portland as people crowded into popular swimming areas seeking a cool-down.
Hundreds of people spent the afternoon and evening at Broughton Beach, parking along Marine Drive when the parking lot filled up.
Most people didn’t wear masks, but beachgoers told FOX 12 that they were sticking with their own groups and trying to stay clear of others.
“We’re trying to keep our distance from people,” Lamar Brown said.
Aaron Bass came to the Columbia River with his family to break in his new paddle board.
"All of us have been cooped up for a while and just looking for new outlets and things to do," Bass said. "Like a year ago, we’re calling ten friends like, ‘hey come meet us at the beach and let’s go play.’ Now, we’re not doing that. Now I feel like it’s just me and my family."
The weather is uncomfortable to say the least. I’m well beyond glistening to full on sweat-mode. Others feel the same and visited Broughton Beach to cool off. Pretty packed but people seem to be in their own small groups for the most part. Few masks. pic.twitter.com/H1Lz5sPvV6— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) July 28, 2020
Governor Kate Brown has mandated that people must wear masks outdoors if they are unable to maintain six feet or more from others.
"You got to proceed with caution and kind of know what you’re going to get in to," Bass said, acknowledging that not everyone would stick to the rules. "You’ve got to weigh that risk and if it’s not worth it, don’t come out and if it is, do what you can to avoid it."
