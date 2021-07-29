SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in 23 counties Thursday amid an excessive heat warning in place for much of Oregon through Saturday night.

Brown's office said the Oregon Health Authority requested the emergency declaration "to ensure additional resources are available." The emergency declaration allows state agencies to assist local and tribal jurisdictions with whatever heat-related needs they have.

A heat advisory is in place from 11 a.m. Thursday through 11 p.m. Saturday. Highs are expected to top out around 97 degrees Thursday and could reach 100 degrees by Friday afternoon.

"As Oregon faces another high heat event, it's important that we make available all needed resources to assist every level of government helping Oregonians stay safe and healthy," Brown said in a prepared statement. "We know that these excessively high temperatures are placing a significant burden on local and Tribal jurisdictions, and that they can also impact critical infrastructure, including utilities and transportation."

There are several cooling centers opening in the Portland metro area, along with extended library hours and other spots to stay cool. Click here for more information.