PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported that so far more than 1,115,000 Oregonians have received their first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Among those vaccinated now is Governor Kate Brown. She received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on Saturday at a health clinic in Scappoose.
“There’s been a lot of misinformation about the J&J vaccine, so I wanted to wait for this and do this publicly so that Oregonians can see that it’s safe and effective, that even their governor is taking this vaccine,” she said.
Brown said she wants all Oregonians to see for themselves that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is safe, and although it is about 10 percent less effective compared to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, she encourages everyone to take whichever vaccine is available.
“Plus, it’s only one dose! Doesn’t get better than that, right?” Brown said.
This week OHA said Oregon received 34,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Of those, 4,800 doses went to local public health authorities, 9,000 went to Bi-Mart and 6,000 went to Walmart.
Every county in the state is also receiving at least 100 doses.
The OHA said the Johnson and Johnson vaccine would also go to some health systems in the state.
“It’s really important that we get to what’s called herd immunity and vaccinations are frankly the safest way to do that,” Brown said.
The doctor administering her vaccine agreed.
“This is the one way we know that we can get out of the pandemic that we’re in right now is by getting enough people the vaccine so that they can spend time with their family like they used and be out like they used to,” he said.
The OHA said the Johnson and Johnson vaccine supply is expected to increase significantly in the next few weeks.
For more COVID-19 coverage, go to kptv.com/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.