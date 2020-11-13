SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The governors of Oregon, Washington and California have jointly announced new travel advisories for their states to combat the spread of COVID-19, which include a recommended 14-day quarantine after travel out of each state.
On Friday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the recommended advisories, “urging visitors entering their states or returning home from travel outside these states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the virus.”
In a statement by Brown’s office, it says the advisories are encouraging “against non-essential out-of-state travel, ask people to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country, and encourage residents to stay local.”
Essential travel is defined as “travel for work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care, and safety and security” in the statement.
The announcement comes one day after Oregon reported its highest daily count of new cases, Inslee appealed to Washingtonians to forgo traditional holiday plans and California surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases.
“COVID-19 does not stop at state lines. As hospitals across the West are stretched to capacity, we must take steps to ensure travelers are not bringing this disease home with them,” said Brown in the Friday statement. “If you do not need to travel, you shouldn’t. This will be hard, especially with Thanksgiving around the corner. But the best way to keep your family safe is to stay close to home.”
Statements by Inslee and Newsom were also provided and are as follows:
“COVID cases have doubled in Washington over the past two weeks. This puts our state in as dangerous a position today as we were in March,” Inslee said. “Limiting and reducing travel is one way to reduce the further spread of the disease. I am happy to partner with California and Oregon in this effort to help protect lives up and down the West Coast.”
“California just surpassed a sobering threshold – one million COVID-19 cases – with no signs of the virus slowing down,” Newsom said. “Increased cases are adding pressure on our hospital systems and threatening the lives of seniors, essential workers and vulnerable Californians. Travel increases the risk of spreading COVID-19, and we must all collectively increase our efforts at this time to keep the virus at bay and save lives.”
Specifics on the Oregon travel advisory were included in the announcement and are below:
Oregon Travel Advisory 11/13/2020
The incidence of COVID-19 is increasing in many states and countries. Persons arriving in Oregon from other states or Oregonians returning from other states or countries could increase the risk of COVID-19 spread. In addition, travel itself can be a risk for exposure to COVID-19, particularly travel through shared conveyance such as air, bus or rail travel.
Travel Advisory for Non-Essential Travel
1. Persons arriving in Oregon from other states or countries, including returning Oregon residents, should practice self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival. These persons should limit their interactions to their immediate household. This recommendation does not apply to individuals who cross state or country borders for essential travel.
Non-essential travel includes travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature.
Essential travel includes: work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care, and safety and security.
2. Oregonians are encouraged to stay home or in their region and avoid non-essential travel to other states or countries. Avoiding travel can reduce the risk of virus transmission and bringing the virus back to Oregon.
MORE: FOX 12’s ongoing local COVID-19 coverage
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.