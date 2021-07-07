DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration in response to a wildfire burning east of Roseburg.
The Jack Fire was first reported on Monday at about 5 p.m. It is burning north of State Highway 138 and east of Forest Road 4713. Fire officials say the fire grew quickly given the steep terrain, fuels and inaccessibility. The wildfire has burned about 2,395 acres.
On Tuesday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office issued Level 3 "Go Now" evacuations for all recreation areas, homes and businesses located along Highway 138 between milepost 43 east to Eagle Rock Campground. The highway was closed in that area. Level 2 "Be Set" was issued for people east of Eagle Rock Campground to Soda Springs.
Brown on Tuesday afternoon invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act, which makes more state resources available to fight the Jack Fire. This is the third time so far this year that Brown has invoked the act. She did so for the Sunset Valley Fire near The Dalles and the Wrentham Market Fire near Dufur.
"It is evident that this fire season is rapidly under way, and we must all remain aware and cautious throughout the season, especially with activities that could spark a fire" Brown said. "We all need to do our part to help the many firefighters battling multiple fires across Oregon."
Residents in need of information related to the Jack Fire evacuations may contact the Red Cross at 1-888-680-1455.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.