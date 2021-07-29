SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown announced Thursday that all K-12 schools statewide will be required to implement an indoor mask rule before the fall term.
The governor's office said Brown has directed the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education to create a rule requiring masks indoors for the 2021-22 school year, in line with the most recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Earlier this week, the CDC updated its masking recommendations as it grows more concerned over the Delta variant. The CDC also urged vaccinated people in areas of the country with high case counts to resume wearing masks indoors in public areas.
"The science and data are clear: the Delta variant is in our communities, and it is more contagious. My priority is to ensure our kids are able to safely return to full-time in-person learning this fall, five days per week and with minimal disruptions. With many children still ineligible to be vaccinated, masks are an effective way to help keep our kids safe in the classroom, the learning environment we know serves them best," Brown said in a statement. "In the meantime, as we ask Oregonians statewide to mask up in public indoor spaces, we will continue working hard to vaccinate more people so we can finally beat this virus once and for all. Vaccines remain the most effective and best way to protect ourselves and our families."
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are up throughout Oregon. Dr. Bukhosi Dube, Senior Health Advisor with the Oregon Health Authority, said hospitals in the state are beginning to fill up because of the surge, and cases are up 53 percent this week compared to last week. He told FOX 12 that 99.5 percent of the people who are hospitalized currently are people who are not vaccinated and the vast majority is because of the Delta variant.
Public schools in Washington state will also have indoor masking requirements for the fall, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday.
(11) comments
Obviously, queen tyrant control freak Kate couldn't stand not having power. I can't wait until she is gone.
But then we will have to deal with one of her Protégés, either Tina Kotek or Shemia Fagan.
[thumbdown] This is ridiculous! Deaths from Covid in children under the age of 18 worldwide are virtually non existent. A recent study that looked at deaths occurring in children in the U.K. during the first 12 months of the pandemic found 99.995% of children diagnosed with COVID-19 survived
Between March 2020 and February 2021, only 25 children under the age of 18 died directly as a result of SARS-CoV-2 infection. This gives us an absolute mortality rate for children of 2 per 1 million. In the U.S., 335 children under 18 have died with a COVID-19 diagnosis on their death certificate. The CDC estimates the infection fatality rate from COVID-19 among children 0 to 17 years old is 20 per 1 million
The 20-in-1 million mortality rate in the U.S. cited by the CDC is likely a gross overestimate as, unlike the U.K., PCR tests were done with tremendously inappropriate cycle threshold levels and those who had legitimate infections also had existing comorbidities that were the true cause of death, yet it was inappropriately attributed to COVID-19. So the danger of death to children who come down with covid is virtually non-existent. But the psychological and physical dangers of wearing masks is real.
[thumbup][thumbup] for a great summation. Of course, we all know Copycat Brown can't think for herself, let alone think.
Tell ya what..toots..we'll make you an offer you can't refuse. We'll give you your little mask charade, if you promise to end any future references in schools to critical race theory, and there will be no more liberal ideology indoctrination of our youth. How would that be?
lol. what an odd trade off "we will stop being babies and listen to science if you ignore hundreds of years of racial oppression." What is wrong with you?
Please explain and list all the peer-reviewed mask science and studies proving cloth and paper masks prevent the transmission of viruses.
If you send your child to a state run school, then shame on you! Your child deserves better than impaired health and indoctrination.
I'll wear a mask if the owner of an establishment asks me to do so, or puts up a sign. Otherwise, I'm not doing it.
Who did not see this coming? The tyrant queen going back to her old tricks with the face diapers.
Utter garbage. There is no valid science behind making kids wear masks. They're not going to stop, next it will be masks for Flu, Colds etc.
