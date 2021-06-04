PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The majority of Oregon's COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted once 70 percent of all adult residents have received at least one first dose of a vaccine, Gov. Kate Brown confirmed Friday.

As of Thursday, Oregon had achieved a 66.2 percent vaccination rate, with 127,308 more adults needing to receive a first dose to reach the 70 percent goal. Once that goal is met, the governor's office said most restrictions will be lifted and the state will "move away from a state-led emergency COVID-19 response effort, shifting focus to pandemic recovery and supporting local public health and health care providers with resources."

"I want to be very clear that we are able to reopen like this because of the efficacy of the vaccines. For those of you who are vaccinated, you’ve helped us reach this point — and you are protected from this virus. However, there are still Oregonians who need to take extra precautions to feel and stay safe. People battling cancer, immunocompromised Oregonians, and organ donors to name a few. There are also many Oregon kids who are not yet eligible for a vaccine," Brown said in a statement. "So, it will remain incredibly important for Oregonians to continue making smart choices. And, to respect the choices of others. Let’s respect one another as we prepare to make this transition.

"This has really become a tale of two pandemics. If you are vaccinated, then you’re safe, you can carry on safely without wearing a mask and social distancing," Brown continued. "If you are not vaccinated, this virus still poses a very real threat."

According to the governor's office, Oregon will take the following steps to lift restrictions after reaching the 70 percent threshold:

Oregon’s Risk Level framework, including all county-based metrics and health and safety restrictions, will be lifted. This includes mask, physical distancing, and capacity limit requirements.

The state will not require masks and face coverings in almost all settings, with some exceptions following federal guidance, including airports, public transit, and health care settings.

Because the same mask and social distancing rules will apply for all individuals—vaccinated or unvaccinated— vaccination verification will not be necessary.

It will still be strongly recommended that unvaccinated individuals and other vulnerable individuals continue to wear masks and practice other health and safety measures to stay safe from COVID-19.

The Oregon Health Authority will continue working with local public health partners in the state's pandemic response and recovery after the threshold is met.

The governor's office said some health and safety measures will remain in place for schools and childcare, since children younger than 12 are still not eligible for any of the COVID-19 vaccines. Those measures include:

Because many children are still not eligible for vaccination and remain vulnerable to COVID-19, local schools will be guided by health and safety guidance as students resume a normal school year in the fall.

Students will attend school full-time, five days per week. K-12 guidance is being revised to support schools in safely delivering in-person instruction throughout the school day.

For the same reasons, some health and safety standards for childcare providers and youth programs will remain in place.

Recently revised workplace standards, including indoor mask requirements for unvaccinated employees, remain in place for schools and childcare settings.

For colleges and universities, where students are eligible for vaccination, individual institutions will make decisions about

health and safety protocols for the coming year, after considering forthcoming CDC guidance.

Earlier this week, Brown announced new county risk levels. Starting Friday, 13 counties will be in high risk, four at moderate risk, and 19 in lower risk. A full list of the counties and their risk levels can be found here.

MORE: FOX 12’s ongoing local coronavirus coverage