PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – To-go cocktails will become a permanent staple for Oregon bars and restaurants come January 1.

Oregon lawmakers pass bill to make cocktails to-go permanent SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Some Oregon bar owners say cocktails to-go have helped them survive the C…

Governor Kate Brown recently signed the bill, making Oregon the 15th state to allow this covid-era measure to continue.

The owners of the Botanist pushed for this measure early on in the pandemic, saying it would keep their business and others afloat while they were ordered to stay closed.

Now, restaurants are facing staffing shortages.

And while the to-go cocktail legislation won't be what saves businesses at this point, co-owner Robbie Wilson said it is a welcome change he's excited about.

At The Botanist, Wilson says they're in the business of making art from alcohol, and they need to be able to offer their cocktails in multiple ways.

They're focused on providing this new experience at home, allowing customers the chance to purchase cocktails after their meal. Maybe it's one they didn't get to try or one that wasn't available in the restaurant.

"At the end of the day, coming to a restaurant is an experience, and that's how a restauranteur, that's how a bartender looks at it it's not just the cocktail," Wilson said. "It's not just the food. It's the experience. And so this allows us to expand on that experience and expand on how the guest interpret that experience. So, now it's not just the dimension of you coming in and dining and then going. It's what we can do to extend that service and that experience and going on.

He says bottom line, this measure allows for another sale to happen, which will be important coming out of the pandemic.