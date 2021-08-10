SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown will announce a new indoor mask mandate for Oregon on Wednesday, along with a requirement that state executive branch employees get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Brown’s office said the governor will hold a news conference Wednesday to discuss the new masking rules.

“Oregon is facing a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations––consisting overwhelmingly of unvaccinated individuals––that is quickly exceeding the darkest days of our winter surge,” Brown said in a news release. “When our hospitals are full, there will be no room for additional patients needing care––whether for COVID-19, a heart attack or stroke, a car collision, or a variety of other emergency situations. If our hospitals run out of staffed beds, all Oregonians will be at risk.”

The new measures were prompted by the latest modeling from the Oregon Health Authority and OHSU, which projects COVID-19 hospitalizations could “far exceed” the state’s hospital system capacity in the next several weeks, according to the governor’s office.

As of Tuesday, 635 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Oregon. That's 60 more than Monday and the highest number of hospitalized patients the state has recorded since the pandemic began.

Oregon's previous record high was 622 patients in November 2020, before vaccines were available.

“There are two keys to saving lives. Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your family against severe illness, hospitalization, and death. And, by wearing masks, all of us––vaccinated and unvaccinated––can help ensure that a hospital bed staffed by health professionals is available for our loved ones in their time of need,” Brown said.

State executive branch employees will be required to be fully vaccinated on or before October 18, or six weeks after a COVID-19 vaccine receives full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, whichever is later. People with certain disabilities and “sincerely held” religious beliefs may qualify for exemptions.

Health care workers in Oregon have until Sept. 30 to get vaccinated under a separate order Brown issued last week.

It’s unclear how many state workers will be impacted by the mandate. It applies to people who work for all state agencies, as well as employees of the state Treasury, the Secretary of State’s office, the Bureau of Labor & Industries and the Department of Justice.

In Washington, where Gov. Jay Inslee announced a similar mandate for state employees this week, the order applies to about 60,000 employees of 24 state agencies, including Washington State Patrol.

Unlike Washington, state of Oregon employees will not have the option of weekly testing instead of showing proof of vaccination.

The mandate doesn’t extend to employees of the state’s legislative and judicial branches, though “the governor is encouraging the leadership of both branches to consider a similar requirement.”

Brown’s office has not yet released a time for the Wednesday news conference. You can watch it live on KPTV.com or the KPTV News App.

“After a year and a half of this pandemic, I know Oregonians are tired of health and safety restrictions. This new mask requirement will not last forever, but it is a measure that can save lives right now,” Brown said.