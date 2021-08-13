Governor Kate Brown said she is sending up to 1,500 National Guard members to help Oregon hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown will deploy up to 1,500 Oregon National Guard troops to Oregon hospitals to support health care workers who are overwhelmed with a surge in COVID-19 patients. 

Brown made the announcement in a video Friday afternoon. She said there are 733 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday morning, 63 more than what the Oregon Health Authority reported a day earlier. 185 of those patients are in intensive care units. 

“I cannot emphasize enough the seriousness of this crisis for all Oregonians, especially those needing emergency and intensive care," the governor said. "When our hospitals are full with COVID-19 patients, there may not be room for someone needing care after a car crash, a heart attack, or other emergency situation.”

Beginning Aug. 20, 500 Guard members will be sent to more than 20 hospitals in Oregon to provide logistical support as materials handlers and equipment runners, as well as assisting with COVID-19 testing and other services. Brown said the Guard members who have medical training are already working in hospitals and healthcare centers around the state. 

The news comes the same day a statewide indoor mask mandate takes effect, in addition to other measures the state is enacting in an effort to curb infection rates. 

Health care workers in Oregon have to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Sept. 30, and state employees who work in the executive branch must be vaccinated by Oct. 18. The latest vaccine mandate applies to people who work for all state agencies, as well as employees of the state Treasury, the Secretary of State’s office, the Bureau of Labor & Industries and the Department of Justice.

“I know this is not the summer many of us envisioned, with over 2.5 million Oregonians vaccinated against COVID-19. The harsh, and frustrating reality is that the Delta variant has changed everything. Delta is highly contagious, and we must take action now.

“We will get through this the same way we have before: together. So please, if you have been waiting to get vaccinated, go do it today. Vaccines are safe, effective, and widely available. And, when you go out in public today, wear a mask. Masks are a simple and effective way for all of us to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

As of Friday, Oregon has reported 238,463 COVID-19 cases and 2,935 deaths. 

Oregon Air National Guard helping Multnomah Co. respond to COVID-19

Oregon Air National Guard helps Multnomah Co. respond to COVID-19 in May 2020. Image provided to KPTV.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(4) comments

We the people
We the people

238000 cases of covid reported so far and about 3000 deaths, thats a survival rate of about 99%,,so even though 3000 deaths is 3000 to many for any thing, is a 0.012 death rate among those reported cases, such a major crisis to mandate the heck out of life it self ????? Just my opinion,but I think not!!!

Report Add Reply
Eldonauran
Eldonauran

We've chosen our side. The only way you are getting any more of us is if you start squeezing water from the rock. Do your worst.

Report Add Reply
LenRon
LenRon

Can you send another 1,500 national guard to clean up the homeless disaster that you have clueless compassion for and mindlessly coddle. Thanks!

Report Add Reply
Eliza Cassan
Eliza Cassan

send them to the border

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.