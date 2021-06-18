PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers and the Portland Thorns FC will be giving away travel prizes at three upcoming homes games to encourage Oregonians to get vaccinated, Governor Kate Brown announced Friday.

The travel prizes, which are being offered through Travel Oregon, are valued at up to $2,000 and include lodging, accommodations, dining, and activities for two. All present will be eligible to win. "Example travel prizes include 3-night ski trips to Mt. Hood or Mt. Bachelor, kayaking on the Oregon Coast, a visit to Ashland for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and a wine tour of the Willamette Valley," the governor's office said.

"Vaccines are the best tools we have to protect yourself and your families against COVID-19," said Brown. "And, vaccines are the key to returning to a sense of normal life––including cheering on our Timbers and Thorns, and visiting some of the amazing destinations in our beautiful state. If you have been waiting, go get vaccinated today! Don’t miss your shot to win one of these great prizes."

Earlier this month, the Timbers and Thorns FC announced capacity at Providence Park would be increased to 80 percent. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required upon entry for fans who are 16 and older. Acceptable forms of proof include a CDC vaccination card, a photocopy of the card or a photo of the card on a mobile device. Cardholders must be at least two weeks past their second dose in a two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna, or a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Brown announced last month that all vaccinated Oregonians will be eligible for a chance to win $1 million through the "Take Your Shot, Oregon" campaign. Oregonians who are 18 and older will have the chance to win $1 million or one of 36 $10,000 prizes, which will have one winner in each county in Oregon. Oregonians who are 12 to 17 years old, who are eligible to be vaccinated but are not old enough to play lottery games, will have a chance to win one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships. To be eligible to enter, people must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the draw date, June 28.

“I hope all the young Thorns and Timbers fans out there get vaccinated for the chance to win one of Treasury's College Savings Plan scholarships,” said State Treasurer Tobias Read. “This is a win-win: get vaccinated now to protect yourself, your friends, and family––and get the chance to fund your future through a scholarship that can be used for higher education and job training.”