SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - A wildfire burning about eight miles south of Detroit Lake added 65 acres overnight, officials reported Thursday morning.
The Bruler Fire has now burned about 155 acres. Containment percentage is not known at this time. Officials said the estimated containment date for the fire is July 24. The wildfire was first reported Monday afternoon by a Forest Service lookout near the boundary between the Detroit and Sweet Home Ranger Districts.
The fire is not threatening any communities or structures, and there are no evacuation orders in place. On Wednesday, The Bureau of Land Management closed BLM lands along the Quartzville Back Country Byway due to the fire. Reservations at Yellowbottom Campground and Old Miner’s Meadow are being canceled over the next few weeks. Officials said the closure is necessary to facilitate firefighter and public safety as emergency vehicles travel along the byway.
A Type 2 Northwest Incident Management team, Team 13, has taken command of the fire. Officials said additional resources have been ordered and are expected to arrive in the coming days. In total, 58 personnel are assigned to the Bruler Fire.
Officials said there are no major weather concerns expected Thursday. It is expected to be slightly cooler with humidity increasing. Ridgetop winds will be northwest at three to seven mph with potential gusts of 10-15. Smoke from the Bruler Fire and other Oregon wildfires was drifting away from communities of Sweet Home, Detroit and Idanha as of Wednesday evening. That may change if winds shift.
