SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - A wildfire burning near Detroit Lake has grown to about 60 acres since it first started Monday afternoon.
The Bruler Fire was fire detected by a Forest Service lookout near the boundary between the Detroit and Sweet Home Ranger Districts. The fire is burning near the junction of Forest Road 11 (Straight Creek Road/Quartzville Road) and Forest Road 1133, about eight miles south of Detroit Lake.
Firefighters will continue to aggressively attack the fire and aircraft will resume dropping water, fire officials said Tuesday. Additional resources have been ordered for the Bruler Fire.
"This fire does have the potential to spread and the forest is very dry," said Sweet Home District Ranger and agency administrator Nikki Swanson. "The safety of the public and the firefighters is our first priority. We’re in the process of closing several roads and trails to ensure firefighters can work efficiently and that the public remains safe. This will be managed as a full suppression fire."
The public is being asked to avoid Daly Lake, Tule Lake, the Old Cascade Crest trails, Forest Roads 11 (Straight Creek Road/Quartzville Road), Forest Road 10 leading south from Detroit Lake, Forest Roads 1161, 1133 and 1012. Drivers should expect increased fire traffic along Highway 22.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Containment is currently zero percent.
(1) comment
Oh great! We lost everything last year due to the governments inability to put out small fires quickly and throw overwhelming fire suppression at it before a huge wind storm so now what? Are we going to have a repeat???
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.