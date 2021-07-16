SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters have made steady progress on a wildfire burning south of Detroit Lake.
As of Friday morning, the Bruler Fire is estimated at 156 acres. Containment percentage is not known at this time, but officials said the estimated containment date for the fire is July 24. The wildfire was first reported Monday afternoon by a Forest Service lookout near the boundary between the Detroit and Sweet Home Ranger Districts.
Officials said firefighters will take advantage of moderate weather conditions on Friday to mop up and cold trail around the fire. Winds are forecast to be light, with gusts up to 10 miles per hour on ridge tops. Temperatures are expected to stay cooler through the weekend.
The fire is not threatening any communities or structures, and there are no evacuation orders in place. On Wednesday, The Bureau of Land Management closed BLM lands along the Quartzville Back Country Byway due to the fire. Reservations at Yellowbottom Campground and Old Miner’s Meadow are being canceled over the next few weeks.
(1) comment
Do they use the airplanes to help put out these fires?
