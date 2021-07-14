SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - Mild weather helped firefighters make significant progress on the Bruler Fire, which is burning near Detroit Lake, fire officials said Wednesday.
As of Wednesday morning, the Bruler Fire has burned about 90 acres. The wildfire was first reported Monday afternoon by a Forest Service lookout near the boundary between the Detroit and Sweet Home Ranger Districts. It is not currently threatening any communities or structures, and there are no evacuation orders in place.
Officials said an additional 20 person hand crew and engines arrived on the fire line. In total, 47 fire personnel have responded. Northwest Incident Management Team 13 assumed command of the Bruler Fire Wednesday morning.
"We’re grateful for everyone who answered the call for the Bruler Fire," said Sweet Home District Ranger and Agency Administrator Nikki Swanson. "I want to especially thank our partners and cooperators who have provided resources and support. You’re helping to keep our communities safe and to keep this fire as small as possible."
Weather is expected to be favorable Wednesday, including temperatures in the 70s and high relative humidity overnight. Air quality in and around Detroit and Sweet Home continues to be listed as "good." Officials said light winds from the north and west are keeping smoke from the Bruler Fire and surrounding fires to the south and east.
The cause of the Bruler Fire remains under investigation.
