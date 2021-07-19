SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - Relative high humidity and light winds helped firefighters remove fuels along the perimeter of a wildfire burning south of Detroit Lake overnight.
The Bruler Fire is estimated at 156 acres and is now 10 percent contained, officials said Monday. The wildfire was first reported on July 12 by a Forest Service lookout near the boundary between the Detroit and Sweet Home Ranger Districts. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Officials said fire activity increased on the northwest and southwest corners of the Bruler Fire on Sunday. A helicopter dropped water on the fire to prevent it from escaping control lines. On Monday, firefighters will continue to place sprinklers on the south side of the fire, as well as conduct mop up activities on the north and south side.
The fire is not threatening any communities or structures, and there are no evacuation orders in place. Last week, the Bureau of Land Management closed BLM lands along the Quartzville Back Country Byway due to the fire. Large portions of Forest Service lands south of Detroit Lake, west of Highway 22 and north of Highway 20 are also closed.
