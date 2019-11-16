MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A brush fire burned about 12 acres in rural Marion County Saturday night.
The fire was reported near Spring Villa Street Southeast and Grade Road Southeast, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Crews were dispatched to the area shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, including the Silverton Fire District, Drakes Crossing Fire District and the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Eight homes were placed in a “ready” status for evacuation, but there ended up being no evacuations.
The Drakes Crossing Fire District says the active fire is out, and there are smoldering remains from a logging operation.
Crews say leftover branches burned on private land, totaling about 12 acres.
They say smoke may still be visible for a couple of days.
