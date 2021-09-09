Brush fire caused by campfire breaks out in St. Helens threatening local business and homes

ST. HELENS, Ore. (KPTV) – Fire crews were able to get a brush fire under control that was threatening a local business and nearby homes in St. Helens.
On Wednesday, at 8:33 p.m. crews were sent to Columbia Boulevard behind El Tapatio Restaurant.
Firefighters managed to control the fire within an hour to one acre in size.
The fire marshal determined the cause of the brush fire to be a campfire. No serious injuries occurred. Medics evaluated one patient with smoke inhalation on scene who was not taken to the hospital.
There is minor damage to some personal property along with the forested area, but fire crews say residents did a great job of evacuating and doing their due diligence at their respective property to help support the fire from further damage.
Crews remained on scene throughout the night mopping up and monitoring any additional fire spread.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue would like to stress that Columbia County is still in a high fire danger due to hot, dry and windy conditions. Burning is still not allowed and nearly 85% of wildfires are human caused.
(2) comments
I think their called "Homeless campers" now.
My goodness. Who would have a campfire when everything is so dry?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.