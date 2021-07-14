Brush fire closes portion of Hwy 99E near Canby; Level 3 evacuation issued

KPTV Image

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A brush fire closed a portion of Highway 99E between Oregon City and Canby on Wednesday.

The fire was first reported just after 4:00 p.m. All lanes between Tumwater and New Era Road are closed, according to TripCheck.com.

Multiple crews are on the scene working to contain the brush fire that spans about three miles.

A Level 3 has been issued for those living within a quarter of a mile 2300 Block of South End Road. A Level 2 evacuation has been issued on reflection Lane and South End Road between the addressed of 20105 to 199952.

View a evacuation map here

A temporary evacuation area has been set up at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds located at 694 Northeast 4th Avenue in Canby. 

The Oregon Department of Transportation is also urging drivers to use an alternate route.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.