CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A brush fire closed a portion of Highway 99E between Oregon City and Canby on Wednesday.
The fire was first reported just after 4:00 p.m. All lanes between Tumwater and New Era Road are closed, according to TripCheck.com.
Here's a look at the scene of the fire on 99E. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/l8hWoGsZ09— Drew Marine (@DrewCMarine) July 15, 2021
Multiple crews are on the scene working to contain the brush fire that spans about three miles.
A Level 3 has been issued for those living within a quarter of a mile 2300 Block of South End Road. A Level 2 evacuation has been issued on reflection Lane and South End Road between the addressed of 20105 to 199952.
View a evacuation map here.
There is a fire on 99E between Canby & Oregon City. Residents in the area are in level 3 evacuation, and the Red Cross is on the way to the Canby Fairgrounds to set up an evacuation site. People and animals can head there. pic.twitter.com/8wG0CUsQzp— Clackamas County, OR (@clackamascounty) July 15, 2021
A temporary evacuation area has been set up at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds located at 694 Northeast 4th Avenue in Canby.
The Oregon Department of Transportation is also urging drivers to use an alternate route.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
