CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A brush fire closed a portion of Highway 99E between Oregon City and Canby on Wednesday. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said Highway 99 East will remain closed in both directions for some time while crews continue to mop up.

The fire was first reported just after 4:00 p.m. All lanes between Tumwater and New Era Road are closed, according to TripCheck.com.

Multiple crews are on the scene working to contain the brush fire that spans about three miles.

A Level 3 was issued for those living within a quarter of a mile 2300 Block of South End Road. A Level 2 evacuation was issued on Reflection Lane and South End Road between the addressed of 20105 to 199952. Those evacuation orders have been lifted.

View a evacuation map here

A temporary evacuation area was set up at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds located at 694 Northeast 4th Avenue in Canby. 

The Oregon Department of Transportation is also urging drivers to use an alternate route.

