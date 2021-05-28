CHERRY GROVE, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters contained an unattended brush pile near Cherry Grove to about a half acre on Friday afternoon.
Gaston firefighters said they responded to the fire in the area of Mount Richmond Road and South Road just before 5 p.m. They had to access the fire using a rough, overgrown dirt road. First arriving firefighters made a very quick attack on the flames, stopping the fire from further spreading.
As additional crews arrived, they were able to extinguish remaining hot spots and dig a dirt trail around the perimeter. In total, about half an acre was burned.
Firefighters said the fire was caused by a burn pile that spread out of control. The burn pile was not attended by anyone and had no safety measures in place.
Firefighters want to everyone to follow these reminders: if you're going to have a burn pile, always watch the burn with a hand tool and water source, have a bare dirt area surrounding it (width should be as high as the flames) and never leave them unattended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.