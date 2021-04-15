WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A brush fire that ignited near Hillsboro Thursday evening destroyed a truck and damaged a barn, but fortunately no one was hurt.
The fire started in the 32100 block of Northwest Padgett Road, just north of Hillsboro, shortly before 7:15 p.m.
According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, firefighters from around the area to the fire. Dispatch told crews that a structure was burning.
When crews arrived at the scene, they saw flames had destroyed a truck and were spreading up a hill towards the road. A medium sized barn was also on fire, which was empty and unoccupied.
TVF&R said the response went like this: “Crews immediately worked to extinguish the fire that was extending up the hill toward Padgett Rd. As they fought the brush fire, firefighters were able to start spraying water on the barn. Additional firefighters stretched a hose line around the other side of brush fire to keep it from extending into heavy brush and trees.”
No people or animals were injured in the fire.
Firefighters told FOX 12 that they weren't any fire hydrants nearby, so they had to use their trucks to get the fire out. In total, it took 35 firefighters about half an hour to get the fire under control.
TVF&R said one of its fire investigators responded to the scene and found the fire most likely started from an unattended burn pile next to the barn.
On Thursday, TVF&R and its partners enacted a High Fire Danger Burn Ban through its entire jurisdiction, including areas served in Washington, Multnomah, Clackamas, and Yamhill Counties. According to TVF&R, the current dry and warm weather pattern is expected through Monday and has the potential for rapid fire spread.
