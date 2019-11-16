Brush fire in rural Marion County; Homes ready to evacuate

Marion County, OR (KPTV) – Eight homes in rural Marion County have been placed in a “ready” status for evacuations after a brush fire burns in the area.
The fire is near Spring Villa Street Southeast and Grade Road Southeast. It is estimated at ten acres, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Crews were dispatched to the area Sunday shortly before 7:30 p.m. This includes the Silverton Fire District, Drakes Crossing Fire District and the Oregon Department of Forestry. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting with possible evacuations.
Authorities are advising locals to avoid the area. The limited roadway access needs to remain clear for the firefighters.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
