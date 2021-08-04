Brush fire in Troutdale along I-84 forces evacuations

TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – Gresham fire says they responded to a brush fire along the edge of I-84 near Northeast 238th Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
Light west winds were blowing the embers and spreading the fire quickly by the time the first engines arrived. The fire managed to jump the railroad tracks and threaten a parked train that didn’t have any crew on board at the time.
The flames also threatened a nearby Motel 6 that had to be evacuated until conditions were safe enough for staff and guests to return. A nearby homeless camp may have suffered some damage, but there were no injuries reported and investigators do not believe the fire started in the camp.
By the time crews got the fire under control it burned about ½ mile stretch of grass and brush along the freeway’s edge. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
