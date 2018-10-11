BRUSH FIRE INJURIES

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two brush fires started near Forest Park on Thursday.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said they responded to a fire on 12900 Northwest Springville Road.

The fire was under an acre but crews found one person injured.

Crews said the person was Life flighted due to the severity of the injuries.

The fire was quickly knocked down

