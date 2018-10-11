PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two brush fires started near Forest Park on Thursday.
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said they responded to a fire on 12900 Northwest Springville Road.
The fire was under an acre but crews found one person injured.
Crews said the person was Life flighted due to the severity of the injuries.
Footage from about 45 minutes ago - Life flight transporting victim in fire near NW Springville Road and 129th @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Ev2m0rhsvE— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) October 11, 2018
The fire was quickly knocked down
