WASCO COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A brush fire burning near The Dalles has forced Level 3 "Go Now" evacuations. 

The Wasco County Sheriff's Office says the fire started on private land behind the Chenowith Rim Apartments. Fire officials say it's about fifty acres in size as of Tuesday night, but is no longer growing.

Fire crews believe it will be contained by Wednesday night.

Everyone who lives south of 13th Street from Irvine to Verdant is under a Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation, while the north end of Sandlin Drive is under a Level 1 "Be Ready" notice. 

Officials haven't said what caused the fire. Crews are fighting it from the ground and the air. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

A brush fire near The Dalles has prompted Level 1 and Level 3 evacuations (submitted photo)

