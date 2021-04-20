CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Fire investigators say a brush fire that took place April 16 in Clackamas County was an accident.
The 40-acre Neibur Road fire was ignited by an individual using a gas-powered chain saw without a spark arrester in place. A spark was discharged from the saw that landed in light, dry fuels that ignited the fire.
Due to significant winds in the area, the fire quickly spread and grew beyond what the property owner could extinguish on their own, at which point 911 was called.
Fire officials want to remind people that spark arresters should be in place, when operating gas-powered equipment; and take extra caution with use, when increased fire danger is present. As an added safety precaution, consider having a hose or access to water to quickly extinguish a fire during its initial phase of burning.
