PARKDALE, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters are working to contain two fires burning on private land about four miles west of Parkdale.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said the 1620 Road Fire started Monday in brush, slash and young timber. A spot fire was detected Monday afternoon burning east of the main fire.
The combined acreage of the two fires is estimated at 85 acres, and the fires are about 35 percent lined and 10 percent contained.
ODF said no structures are threatened or have been destroyed. No injuries have been reported.
Resources from ODF Central Oregon District have been assisted by firefighters from Parkdale Fire Department, USFS Mt. Hood National Forest, USFS Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, and Washington Department of Natural Resources.
According to ODF, the fire will be staffed Tuesday by six 20 person crews, five engines, three tenders, two dozers, and an excavator. Two fireboss scooper planes, two heavy air tankers, a Type 2 helicopter, and a Type 1 helicopter will be providing aerial support.
ODF said firefighters will continue to hold and secure firelines Tuesday, as well as begin mop-up on the secured lines.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
