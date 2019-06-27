PARKDALE, OR (KPTV) - A fire that started on Monday is now 75 percent contained, according to Oregon Department of Forestry.
ODF said the 1620 Road Fire started Monday in brush, slash and young timber.
Firefighters were able to take advantage of increased humidity and rain on Wednesday and then were able to get around the fire perimeter with GPS receivers to improve the mapping of the fire perimeters.
ODF said the combined fire acreage is 80 acres with 75 percent containment and 50 percent control.
Firefighters will work to ensure there is no heat or flame within the unburned fuels inside and outside the fire perimeters.
The fire was first reported Monday morning burning on private lands approximately 4 miles west of Parkdale, Oregon.
ODF said terrain, fuels and weather have challenged firefighters working to construct a fireline.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.