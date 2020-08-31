POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A brush truck stolen from the Sheridan Fire District's Ballston Station on Monday has been found, according to fire officials.
Fire officials said the 2019 Ford F550 was taken after the station was illegally entered on Monday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Fire officials were concerned, as the brush truck is a critical part of their fire suppression services, especially during wildland fire season.
Fire officials said the there were several small items missing from the truck when it was recovered on Tuesday evening, but nothing that would inhibit the truck’s ability to respond to fires.
“The truck itself appears to be in good condition still,” according to the fire district. “The crews will work tonight and tomorrow morning to comb through the vehicle to ensure it is safe to respond in before it is put back into service.”
The Polk and Yamhill County Sheriff’s Offices continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
