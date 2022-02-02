PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Bud Clark, the "larger than life" former mayor of Portland, died Tuesday at the age of 90.
Known as “Mayor Whoop Whoop,” Clark served as mayor for two terms from 1985 to 1992. He ran against incumbent Mayor Frank Ivancie in 1984 and won with 54% of the vote, stunning his opponent, according to OPB.
This poster of Bud Clark hangs in our home. So great and so Portland in the best way. Rest In Peace to a Rose City legend! pic.twitter.com/LWfaBniSA7— Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) February 2, 2022
“Former Mayor Bud Clark was an integral part of Portland history with a larger than life personality ” said Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler in a tweet. “He leaves behind a legacy of work addressing housing and poverty issues. I am grateful for his friendship and leadership.”
Metro Council President Lynn Peterson remembers Clark as the type of person who didn't just drive by and wave, but stop to talk even if it held up traffic.
When I think of the joy of public service, I will always think of Mayor Bud Clark. He had a relentless curiosity, always looking for a way to make our community better – and he did make it better.— Metro Council President (@MCPLynnPeterson) February 2, 2022
"Bud’s ability to connect was as much a trademark of his personality as his beard and that audible calling card of his we’ll hear tonight from above: Whoop! Whoop!" she said.
Before serving as mayor, he opened the Goose Hollow Inn, a tavern that is still owned by the family.
I am deeply saddened to learn of former Portland Mayor Bud Clark’s passing. Bud was the first mayor I worked with. We found common in working to address homelessness. Bud Clark had boundless love for the City of Roses. May his memory be a blessing. 🌹#orpol— Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie (@RevChuckCurrie) February 2, 2022