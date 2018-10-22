Build a bridge? Some still pushing for Interstate Bridge replacement
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Cities across southwest Washington are restarting a conversation that some consider a sore subject, replacing the Interstate Bridge.
What’s usually frustrating to most drivers is something Doug Frantz is paid to do. He works for the traffic data collection firm Quality Counts and that means sitting in traffic for sometimes hours at a time.
“There’s still no replacing the actual going out and looking to see what’s going on,” said Frantz.
Last month, FOX 12 rode along with Frantz as he gathered data for the Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Council.
He drove southbound from 99th Street in Vancouver to the Janzten Beach exit in Oregon four times, from 6:30 to 8:30 in the morning, during the peak morning commute.
“We’re doing a time study here,” he said. “The annual data to kind of watch and see what the challenges are as congestion continues to rise here in the I-5 corridor.”
The same study last year showed the average speed at just 9 mph.
“Obviously, they’re trying to gain aspect of how much longer we can go without a bridge,” Frantz said.
Five years ago, Oregon and Washington were working together on a plan to replace the Interstate Bridge, until Washington lawmakers decided they didn’t want to spend the money.
“It was just, oh my gosh, a heartbreak,” said Vancouver Mayor, Anne McEnerny-Ogle.
McEnerny-Ogle has supported the bridge replacement since day one and still supports it. In August, Vancouver’s City Council adopted a resolution in support of a bridge replacement project.
“All we wanted is a conversation to get going,” McEnerny-Ogle said. “Bring the community back to the table and not just the Washington community, but the Oregon community.”
She said there is motivation to start talking again.
“$196 million is still on the table that is owed to the federal government, that we borrowed for this project, so we need to show that we’re making progress on something,” she said. “We’ll pick up the $96 million and Oregon will pick up the $100 million if nothing happens.”
FOX 12 reached out to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. A spokesperson for him said, “It’s still early, but he’s open to talking about it.”
Gov. Kate Brown’s Press Secretary sent FOX 12 the following statement:
“Governor Brown is encouraged our partners in Washington are ready to renew constructive conversations on this vital piece of transportation infrastructure. The current bride is a seismic risk, a freight bottleneck, and a barrier to effective transportation.”
“I’d be happy to provide the lunch and the cobbler, let’s sit down and eat,” said McEnerny-Ogle. “Let’s talk about where we go from here.”
FOX 12 also asked Washington and Oregon drivers what they think of current traffic by the Interstate Bridge.
“It’s just completely backed up,” said driver Kate Norman. “I mean all the time.”
“Horrible,” said another driver. “It’s just getting worse and worse.”
Data from the Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Council backs up just how drivers are feeling. It shows about 135,000 crossings per day.
Last month, Frantz added to that statistic. While he can’t say what this year’s study will show, he did give his opinion on the commute.
“Definitely people are spending more time in their vehicles and less time at home,” he said.
FOX 12 is told the Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Council works about a year behind with its data. So whatever Quality Count’s time study showed last month, will be released in 2019.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.