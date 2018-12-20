Building owners sue city over ‘earthquake plaque’ ordinance

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - People living in the Pacific Northwest are no strangers to earthquakes, but a new city ordinance meant to keep people safe is receiving major pushback.
A group of business owners Thursday filed a federal lawsuit against the requirement to put “earthquake plaques” by the front entrances of old brick buildings that could fall during a quake.
In Portland, there are hundreds of unreinforced masonry buildings.
John Dilorenzo is a partner with the firm representing the business owners and spoke with FOX 12 first for a special report last month.
Under the ordinance passed in October, publicly-owned buildings that are deemed not safe are required to have earthquake warnings posted by January 2019; privately-owned buildings will follow suit in March and, in 2020, nonprofits will also be required post warnings.
Landlords must also include city-mandated language in their lease agreements.
Dilorenzo told FOX 12 the signs are not only “a scarlet letter” on buildings, but also an unconstitutional violation of civil rights.
“Because we as owners are being required to speak the way a city wants us to speak,” Dilorenzo said.
Commissioner Dan Saltzman, who oversees Portland’s Fire Bureau, is named as a defendant in the suit, alongside Mayor Ted Wheeler and the City of Portland.
Saltzman said he doesn’t believe a sign will stop people from visiting their favorite places. He believes people are entitled to know all the safety facts.
“We should give some information that we have,” Saltzman said. “If we have it, people have a right to have it. It may influence a decision … you can’t blame people for acting in their best interest.”
There are ways building owners can get around the signs, like opting to pay for seismic retrofitting, but that comes at a massive cost.
City officials say they are aware of that problem and say the ordinance serves as a compromise until they can figure out a more permanent solution.
Until then, the group is asking for an injunction on the ordinance.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.