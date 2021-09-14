PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it is investigating a shooting after two cars were hit by gunfire on Monday night in southeast Portland.

PPB said just after 9 p.m. on Monday, it responded to Southeast 72nd Avenue and Southeast Woodstock Boulevard for a report of multiple shots fired in the area. Officers arrived and found evidence of gunfire. During an investigation, officers learned a bullet went through the windshield of a passing car and barely missed the driver. There were two vehicles hit by gunfire and 26 cartridge cases were found.

Police did not find anyone who was injured in the shooting. PPB hasn’t made any arrests.

If anyone has information about this case, please reference case 21-256082 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.