PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it is investigating a shooting after two cars were hit by gunfire on Monday night in southeast Portland.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Police found more than 100 shell casings after a shooting in Northeast Portland around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday morning.
PPB said just after 9 p.m. on Monday, it responded to Southeast 72nd Avenue and Southeast Woodstock Boulevard for a report of multiple shots fired in the area. Officers arrived and found evidence of gunfire. During an investigation, officers learned a bullet went through the windshield of a passing car and barely missed the driver. There were two vehicles hit by gunfire and 26 cartridge cases were found.
Police did not find anyone who was injured in the shooting. PPB hasn’t made any arrests.
If anyone has information about this case, please reference case 21-256082 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.