PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police on Sunday arrested a person who they say discharged a firearm, sending a bullet into an apartment in southeast Portland.
Just after 6:50 p.m., Portland police responded to a report of a bullet that came through an apartment in the Wetherburne Square Apartment complex, located in the 13200 block of Southeast Division Street.
Officers determined the bullet came from a neighboring apartment.
Police say the involved suspect had left the scene but returned and admitted that he fired the round.
There are no reported injuries, and police believe there is no ongoing risk to the community.
Police say the suspect has been arrested. Officers also seized the gun believed to be involved.
Officers are still investigating the incident and are determining the appropriate charges. Police say the suspect’s identity and charges will be released after they are determined.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at (503) 823-3333.
