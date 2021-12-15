LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A 46-year-old man was arrested after a shooting in the Columbia Heights neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.

In the early morning hours, multiple callers reported gunshots in the 3300 block of Columbia Heights Road in Longview. Longview police officers checked out the area, but did not locate any suspects at that time.

Just after 8:30 a.m., a resident in the area reported finding bullet holes in their home and vehicles. Deputies responded and saw bullet holes in the garage door, front of the house, and damage to a vehicle in the driveway. The sheriff's office said a 9mm bullet was recovered.

The sheriff's office said the victim found a wallet in the roadway that belong to his neighbor, Nicholas G. Graham. A records check showed Graham is a convicted felon.

Deputies checked the area and found more credit cards and identification for Graham on nearby properties. A 9mm shell casing was also seen on Graham's porch, according to the sheriff's office.

While deputies got a search warrant, detectives surveilled the suspect's home. A detective saw Graham enter his garage and saw that he was in possession of a pistol. Graham drove away from the home and the detective followed, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies stopped Graham's vehicle and took him into custody at Washington Way and 15th Avenue. The sheriff's office said Graham was in possession of a loaded 9mm pistol at the time.

After a search warrant was obtained, deputies found more 9mm casings outside of Graham's home, in line with the damage to the victim's property, according to the sheriff's office. Evidence that rounds had been fired inside his garage was also found. Two more firearms were found in Graham's home.

Man found dead after shooting in SE Portland PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in the Hazelwood neighborhood Sunday evening.

Graham was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on three counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree malicious mischief, reckless endangerment, and loaded pistol in vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Deputy Ken Rago at 360-577-3092.