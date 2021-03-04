PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Multiple homes and a parked car were hit with gunfire Thursday evening in Northeast Portland.

Police say two groups were shooting at each other on Northeast Garfield and Northeast Bryant.

In one of the homes the person inside was almost hit with a bullet. The other home hit by gunfire was a daycare that was occupied at the time of shooting.

There is no other information available at this time. 

